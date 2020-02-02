UrduPoint.com
Chadian President Receives UAE Ambassador, Awards Medal

N'DJAMENA, Chad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, has received Mohammed Ali Musabah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, upon the end of his term.

Al Shamsi conveyed to the President of Chad the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Chadian President relayed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

President Itno also praised the efforts made by Ambassador Al Shamsi during his term in strengthening relations between the UAE and Chad and wished him well in his new duties. He awarded Al Shamsi the National Order of Chad in recognition of his efforts during his term.

