Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Chaired by Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed, UAE Media Council holds first meeting

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, has chaired the first meeting of the UAE Media Council.

During the meeting, which was held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, the Council discussed how to continue advancing the UAE’s media industry, as well as how to create engaging content that promotes values associated with UAE national identity, while providing an attractive environment for regional and international media companies to grow their businesses nationwide, and strengthening the UAE's position within the regional and international media landscape.

The council also endorsed plans to consolidate Federal and local media sector activities, in cooperation with government media offices across the UAE, and align media-related policies to support the country’s strategic goals.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the UAE Media Council will work in coordination with all sector stakeholders to support the acceleration of an integrated national governance system that will lead the country’s media sector, and enhance the ecosystem to tell the story of the UAE’s success locally, regionally, and internationally. H.H. said the council will also support efforts to build an enabling environment in which to create stories and content that strengthen national identity within the community and raise awareness of authentic Emirati values.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan gave directives for a comprehensive study of the media sector that will monitor key challenges and future opportunities of the sector. He also gave directives to develop programmes and initiatives that serve the national interest and enhance the UAE’s position as a regional and global media hub.

The meeting was attended by members of the UAE Media Council including Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Ruler’s Court, Ras Al Khaimah; Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Media Office; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City; Dr Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Government of Ajman; Mohammed Sorour Al Naqbi, Acting Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Government of Umm Al Qaiwain; Mohammed Saeed Al Hamour Al Yammahi, Director General, Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council.

