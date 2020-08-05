UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of Ajman Census Committee Launches Census Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Census Committee, launched the census platform for the people of the emirate.

The platform offers comprehensive and detailed information on the emirate’s population and their demographic, social and economic characteristics.

The launch took place at a remote press conference held by the committee, which was attended by its members, as well as representatives of the "Census Technical Committee" and Dr. Hajar Al Hubaishi, Executive Director of the Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre.

During the press conference, Sheikh Rashid conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, as well as their appreciation for the efforts of the project’s organisers to fulfil their desired goals, affirming that the project has their support, due to its importance to providing accurate information that will help decision-makers.

Information and data play a key role in the process of correct decision-making, he added, while highlighting the importance of the cooperation and participation of all citizens and residents.

He also noted the "Ajman Vision 2021," which aims to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness, achieve sustainable development and a green economy, and promote partnerships with the private sector.

Dr. Al Hubaishi highlighted the importance of the platform as one of the key sources of collecting accurate and comprehensive information and explained its mechanisms and the information required to complete applications.

The platform is a government initiative that aims to achieve sustainable development, she added, stressing the importance for Ajman’s citizens and residents to register individuals and families.

Registration for the census is available in Arabic through the link, https://www.asc.ae/ajc/ar and in English via https://www.asc.ae/ajc/en.

