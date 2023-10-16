Open Menu

Chairman Of Fatwa Council: 'UAE At Forefront Of Helping Those In Need, In General, And People Of Palestine, In Particular'

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 02:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayya, Chairman of the UAE's Fatwa Council, said that the “Tarahum - for Gaza” campaign, directed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is a testament to the pioneering of the UAE leadership in providing relief aid to the needy in general and the people of Palestine in particular.

“The United Arab Emirates is at the forefront of helping those in need, in general, and the people of Palestine, in particular,” he added.

“The exceptional circumstances that our brothers in Gaza are going through and the urgent need for aid and relief, require everyone to help and provide them with humanitarian assistance in light of these difficult conditions.

“Our tolerant Shariah encourages helping the needy, and relieving the weak. Allah Almighty says, ”The example of those who spend their wealth in the way of Allāh is like a seed [of grain] which grows seven spikes; in each spike is a hundred grains. And Allāh multiplies [His reward] for whom He wills. And Allāh is all-Encompassing and Knowing." the scholar continued.

Shaikh Abdullah implored Allah to dispel the gloom, bless the nation, and bring about security, prosperity, and peace.

