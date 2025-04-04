Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Moscow Grand Mosque

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, has underscored the necessity of adhering to the tolerant values of islam and committing to the values of affection and virtues that Muslims experienced during the holy month of Ramadan, represented in compassion, solidarity, and cohesion.

“This is the approach of the true Islamic religion, which calls for tolerance, strengthening the social fabric, and cooperation to achieve a happy and prosperous life for all members of society, regardless of their affiliations and sects,” he said during the Friday sermon he delivered today at the Moscow Grand Mosque in the Russian Federation. Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Shaikh Rawi Ainuddin, Grand Mufti of Russia & President of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Russia, along with a large gathering of worshippers were in attendance.

Al Darei congratulated the Russian people, leadership and nation, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, praying to God to bring it back to everyone with safety and tranquillity.

The Moscow Grand Mosque is a distinguished historical landmark that exceeds a century in age and is considered one of the oldest mosques in Russia and the largest in the capital, Moscow, frequented by Muslims from all over the country.

Based on its values and initiatives aimed at serving people, this mosque enjoys continuous support from the United Arab Emirates, starting from its reconstruction journey and funding charitable and humanitarian projects supervised by mosque officials, in addition to providing scholarships for students to study in the UAE, within the framework of cooperation to establish the principles of interfaith dialogue and promote peaceful coexistence.