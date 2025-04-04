Open Menu

Chairman Of General Authority Of Islamic Affairs Delivers Friday Sermon At Moscow Grand Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Moscow Grand Mosque

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, has underscored the necessity of adhering to the tolerant values of islam and committing to the values of affection and virtues that Muslims experienced during the holy month of Ramadan, represented in compassion, solidarity, and cohesion.

“This is the approach of the true Islamic religion, which calls for tolerance, strengthening the social fabric, and cooperation to achieve a happy and prosperous life for all members of society, regardless of their affiliations and sects,” he said during the Friday sermon he delivered today at the Moscow Grand Mosque in the Russian Federation. Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Shaikh Rawi Ainuddin, Grand Mufti of Russia & President of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Russia, along with a large gathering of worshippers were in attendance.

Al Darei congratulated the Russian people, leadership and nation, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, praying to God to bring it back to everyone with safety and tranquillity.

The Moscow Grand Mosque is a distinguished historical landmark that exceeds a century in age and is considered one of the oldest mosques in Russia and the largest in the capital, Moscow, frequented by Muslims from all over the country.

Based on its values and initiatives aimed at serving people, this mosque enjoys continuous support from the United Arab Emirates, starting from its reconstruction journey and funding charitable and humanitarian projects supervised by mosque officials, in addition to providing scholarships for students to study in the UAE, within the framework of cooperation to establish the principles of interfaith dialogue and promote peaceful coexistence.

Related Topics

Century Moscow Russia UAE United Arab Emirates God Mosque Muslim Mufti All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs d ..

Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..

4 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sheh ..

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to forc ..

10 seconds ago
 BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from Ma ..

BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 07

11 seconds ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

13 seconds ago
 2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District

2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District

5 minutes ago
 Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair

23 minutes ago
Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fi ..

Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fields in Iraq

34 minutes ago
 Orphan care religious duty: Muslim Council of Elde ..

Orphan care religious duty: Muslim Council of Elders

34 minutes ago
 Trump tariffs on Mexico: the good, the bad, the un ..

Trump tariffs on Mexico: the good, the bad, the unknown

24 minutes ago
 UAE to vaccinate 90% of girls aged 13–14 against ..

UAE to vaccinate 90% of girls aged 13–14 against HPV by 2030

34 minutes ago
 "Leaders like Bhutto are born after centuries": Go ..

"Leaders like Bhutto are born after centuries": Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Ha ..

24 minutes ago
 Maryam Aurangzeb made surprise visits to P. Statio ..

Maryam Aurangzeb made surprise visits to P. Station, HFH

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East