Chairman Of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple To Participate In 'Pray For Humanity'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 8th May 2020 (WAM) - The Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple Surender Singh Kandhari has expressed his support for the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity's call for prayer and supplication to God on May 14 for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am pleased to be part of this great initiative. This is the time when the whole come together to pray for humanity, peace and prosperity. We will pray to God to give us strength, courage and happiness in these challenging times," he said.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity called to pray for humanity on Thursday, 14th May.

Your Thoughts and Comments

