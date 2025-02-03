Chairman of Kuwait Banking Association: Promising opportunities in banking sector between UAE, Kuwait

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Sheikh Ahmad Duaij Al Sabah, Chairman of the Kuwait Banking Association, highlighted numerous promising opportunities for cooperation between the banking sectors of Kuwait and the UAE.

He emphasised that both countries could collaborate on joint financing for investment projects, develop renewable energy initiatives, exchange expertise and talent, promote sustainable development, and leverage digital transformation and innovation experiences.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UAE-Kuwait Week, which kicked off today in Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed underlined the pivotal role of Kuwait’s banking sector in fostering financial stability and driving economic growth. He attributed this to the sector’s strength, resilience, solid capital reserves, high liquidity, and low levels of non-performing loans. These factors, he noted, reflect the prudent regulatory framework of the Central Bank of Kuwait and effective risk management strategies that have enabled the sector to navigate economic shocks and crises successfully.

Referring to the latest data from the Central Bank of Kuwait as of September 2024, he noted that the capital adequacy ratio (car) stood at 18.2%, exceeding the minimum requirement set by Basel III standards. Additionally, the liquidity ratio reached 22.2%, while the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was just 1.7%—one of the lowest in the region. The non-performing loan coverage ratio stood at 255.5%.

Sheikh Ahmed also drew attention that these strong financial indicators contribute to the high credit ratings assigned to Kuwaiti banks by global rating agencies.

He further highlighted the significant advancements in Kuwait’s financial technology sector and digital banking transformation, positioning the country among the most technologically advanced in the region. Kuwaiti banks have embraced ambitious digital strategies aimed at enhancing customer experience through innovative, user-friendly online banking services and mobile applications.