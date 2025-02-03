Open Menu

Chairman Of Kuwait Banking Association: Promising Opportunities In Banking Sector Between UAE, Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 04:45 PM

Chairman of Kuwait Banking Association: Promising opportunities in banking sector between UAE, Kuwait

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Sheikh Ahmad Duaij Al Sabah, Chairman of the Kuwait Banking Association, highlighted numerous promising opportunities for cooperation between the banking sectors of Kuwait and the UAE.

He emphasised that both countries could collaborate on joint financing for investment projects, develop renewable energy initiatives, exchange expertise and talent, promote sustainable development, and leverage digital transformation and innovation experiences.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UAE-Kuwait Week, which kicked off today in Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed underlined the pivotal role of Kuwait’s banking sector in fostering financial stability and driving economic growth. He attributed this to the sector’s strength, resilience, solid capital reserves, high liquidity, and low levels of non-performing loans. These factors, he noted, reflect the prudent regulatory framework of the Central Bank of Kuwait and effective risk management strategies that have enabled the sector to navigate economic shocks and crises successfully.

Referring to the latest data from the Central Bank of Kuwait as of September 2024, he noted that the capital adequacy ratio (car) stood at 18.2%, exceeding the minimum requirement set by Basel III standards. Additionally, the liquidity ratio reached 22.2%, while the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was just 1.7%—one of the lowest in the region. The non-performing loan coverage ratio stood at 255.5%.

Sheikh Ahmed also drew attention that these strong financial indicators contribute to the high credit ratings assigned to Kuwaiti banks by global rating agencies.

He further highlighted the significant advancements in Kuwait’s financial technology sector and digital banking transformation, positioning the country among the most technologically advanced in the region. Kuwaiti banks have embraced ambitious digital strategies aimed at enhancing customer experience through innovative, user-friendly online banking services and mobile applications.

Related Topics

Loan Technology Exchange Mobile UAE Kuwait Dubai Car Bank Basel September From

Recent Stories

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA ope ..

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

17 minutes ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses co ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..

32 minutes ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

39 minutes ago
 ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn ..

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

46 minutes ago
 ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against resi ..

ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January

47 minutes ago
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

2 hours ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

2 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..

2 hours ago
 PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index wi ..

PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points

3 hours ago
 Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes autho ..

Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East