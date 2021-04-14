Chairman of Lulu Group donates AED1 million to '100 Million Meals' campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) Businessman Yusuff Ali M.A, Chairman of Lulu Group, donated AED1 million to provide one million meals to the region’s largest food drive that aims to provide food parcels to disadvantaged families and individuals across 20 countries in the middle East, Asia and Africa throughout the month of Ramadan.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is open to individuals and companies – inside and outside the UAE- to donate the value of meals. Every AED1 provides the basic food items that can prepare one meal in beneficiary countries.

Yusuff Ali said: "The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is one of the most distinguished humanitarian initiatives, as it coincides with the Holy month of Ramadan and aims to lend a helping hand to families and groups most affected by the pandemic. As a socially committed organization, we have always believed in giving back to the community, and we pledge all our support for this noble deed."

Last year, LuLu Group donated AED1 million to the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign, which provided thousands of meals for individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the UAE.

Yusuff Ali had also donated AED3 million to support the construction of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre, named the Humanitarian Cause of the Year at Arab Hope Makers 2020, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Organised by MBRGI and implemented by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign runs in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network and charitable and humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries to ensure food parcels are delivered at the doorsteps of underserved families and individuals in countries including Egypt, Jordan, Angola, Uganda, Pakistan, Syria and Sudan.

Donations to the 100 Million Meals campaign can be made in four ways. First, on the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999; third, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); and fourth, by sending the word "Meal" by SMS on the UAE specified numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the website.

LuLu Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is a highly diversified conglomerate with successful business entities in strategic locations worldwide. It’s business portfolio includes hypermarkets, shopping mall development, manufacturing and trading of goods, hospitality assets, and real estate. LuLu Group has 209 hypermarkets in 10 countries and other related operations in 22 countries located across the Middle East, Asia, US, and Europe.