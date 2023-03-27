Chairman of LuLu Group International contributes AED10mn towards ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) Yusuff Ali M.A, Chairman of Lulu Group International, announced a contribution of AED 10 million over a period of 5 years to the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to create sustainable solutions and implement effective programs to fight hunger and support underprivileged populations around the world.

Yusuffali MA said, “The contribution to the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign is a reflection of my commitment to support all charity efforts that strengthen the UAE’s reputation as a global hub for humanitarian efforts.

"I am honoured to contribute to the campaign and help provide food and support those in need. The UAE is always at the forefront of humanitarian efforts."

This year’s campaign is an extension of previous food aid drives, launched under directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over the past few years, starting with “10 Million Meals”, followed by “100 Million Meals” and later “1 Billion Meals” in Ramadan 2022.

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity. These efforts will help fight hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of crises and natural disasters.

On the other hand, the campaign offers individuals, businesses, businessmen and influential philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference, further promoting the culture of endowment as a traditionally rooted tool of development, and an investment for the future.

