Chairman Of National Media Office Attends Conclusion Of Mobile World Congress In Barcelona

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Chairman of National Media Office attends conclusion of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, attended the conclusion of the mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, which was hosted in Barcelona on March 3 - 6.

The events covered various topics, including the latest developments and practical applications of 5G networks, AI-powered solutions, and how organisations are adapting to the requirements of the digital age.

Al Hamed attended several sessions, including those focused on the accelerating adoption of 5G applications in various sectors, including healthcare, education, and media, as well as discussions on the importance of digital infrastructure in fostering innovation and the evolution of the digital economy amid rapid technological transformations.

The NMO Chairman also toured several exhibition booths specialising in integrated ICT solutions and digital media, where he was briefed on various projects related to digital transformation enablement, enhanced connectivity, computing systems, data processing, and cybersecurity.

