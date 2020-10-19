Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage underlines historical importance of Khorfakkan Heritage Area Project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, highlighted the historical importance of the Khorfakkan Heritage Area, inaugurated by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today.

The area holds special place in the conscience of the residents of Khorfakkan due to its old and ancient heritage.

The Khorfakkan Heritage Area Project is considered one of the emirate’s most important projects, through which Sharjah seeks to preserve and promote the historical buildings in the area, transforming them into a tourism and cultural destination to attract tourists and other visitors, and will offer tours of the emirate’s ancient history and heritage.

''The restoration work has been conducted in alignment with the international standards and recommendations of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), '' said Dr. Al Musallam in a statement to Emirates news Agency, WAM.

He added that the diversity of recreational services and heritage buildings and facilities make the area an attractive destination for locals, visitors and tourists, alike.

Al Musallam explained that the Khorfakkan Heritage Area Project features three main sites: The Fort, which houses an archaeological museum; the Al Wadi Water Canal, which shows models of old Emirati dhows; and the Old Souq, which consists of 100 retail shops, restaurants and cafes.

He added that H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah inspected Al-Rayaheen motel, which includes a group of 19 old houses in the heritage area that are to be restored, while preserving their archaeological features.

Sheikh Sultan then toured the old market of Khorfakkan, known as the Eastern Market, which has been restored and is composed of many shops and various commercial activities, to become an attractive tourism and entertainment destination for visitors and residents of Khorfakkan.

During the tour, he added, His Highness also viewed five-room Bait Al Shabab, which represents one of the old houses in the heritage area, dating back to the 1950s.There are also museums for sports and agriculture and another one for the Khorfakkan memory.