Chairman Of Sudan Sovereign Council Meets UAE Chief Of Staff

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:15 PM

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chief of Staff

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sudan Sovereign Council, today met, in Khartoum, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, who is currently visiting Sudan.

Al Rumaithi also met Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osmana al-Hassan, Chief of General Staff of Sudan Armed Forces.

During the two meetings, the cooperation and work between the UAE and Sudan were discussed, especially in the areas of defence and the military. The two sides also exchanged their views on several issues of common interest.

