UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Of Sudan's Sovereign Council Receives IHCO Ajman Delegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council receives IHCO Ajman delegation

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereign Council, received a delegation from the International Humanitarian and Charity Organisation in Ajman, led by its Executive Director Dr Khalid Al Khaja.

The Sudanese leader expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the leadership and people of the UAE, for supporting his country in facing the difficult circumstances caused by the recent floods.

Related Topics

UAE Ajman From

Recent Stories

PM allows opposition parties to hold rallies under ..

1 minute ago

NTS Group acquires Amega West Services

6 minutes ago

Ali Zafar congratulates Spain on its National Day

16 minutes ago

Foreign Minister stresses upon digital diplomacy

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport Authority opens East Expansion pro ..

36 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif tweets about Oct 12, 1999’s coup

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.