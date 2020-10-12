(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereign Council, received a delegation from the International Humanitarian and Charity Organisation in Ajman, led by its Executive Director Dr Khalid Al Khaja.

The Sudanese leader expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the leadership and people of the UAE, for supporting his country in facing the difficult circumstances caused by the recent floods.