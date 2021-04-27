UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of Tiger Group Donates AED1 Million To '100 Million Meals'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) The Chairman of Tiger Group, Engineer Waleed El Zoubi, and his sons, donated AED1 million to the '100 Million Meals' campaign, the first humanitarian campaign of its kind in the Arab world to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The 100 Million Meals campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is managed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries.

El Zoubi said, "This campaign reflects the Emirati culture, which is based on helping others, and supporting the UAE in its humanitarian work is a must.

Our material contribution is an honour, and gratitude is not due to us as donors, but rather to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives as organisers of this heartfelt campaign during the Holy Month."

The '100 Million Meals' campaign comes as part of the UAE’s generous efforts to support the second of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals – to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition in the world by 2030.

Donations to the '100 Million Meals' campaign can be made on www.100millionmeals.ae, by contacting the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), and by sending the word "وجبة" in Arabic or "Meal" in English by SMS on specified numbers via the Du or Etisalat networks in the UAE.

