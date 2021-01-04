Chairman of UAE Fatwa Council receives COVID-19 vaccine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) Shaikh Abdullah Bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in support of the country's efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Bin Bayyah lauded the UAE's exceptional efforts in its handling of the coronavirus crisis, and for being one of the first countries to provide the vaccine to both citizens and residents to safeguard the health of the community.

He also praised UAE efforts to help other countries fight the pandemic by providing them with medical aid and vaccines.