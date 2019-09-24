UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of UAE Fatwa Council Represents Muslim Scholars At Religious Freedom Forum In New York

Chairman of UAE Fatwa Council represents Muslim scholars at religious freedom forum in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) At the invitation of the United States, the Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah represented Muslim scholars at the Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom, which was held on Monday in New York, and hosted by the US President Donald Trump.

In a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence, on the sidelines of the event, Sheikh bin Bayyah, said, "I come to this forum to call for peace, stemming from my belief in the values ​​of tolerance. We are ready to participate in dialogues whenever possible, and as long as their purposes are noble.

It is everyone's duty today to work and think together to relieve the world from all the tension and war it is experiencing."

Sheikh bin Bayyah also conveyed to Pence the UAE's keenness to support all peace initiatives within the framework of its general vision, which is based on promoting the values ​​of tolerance, peace and harmony among humanity.

A few months ago, Bayyah and Miguel Angel Moratinos, High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations, met in the UAE to cooperate in the development of the United Nations’ Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites.

