Chairman of UAE Football Association participates in 31st AFC Congress 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), participated in the 31st AFC Congress 2021 which convened virtually today under the chairmanship of Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President, and in the presence FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Addressing the meeting, Al Nuaimi expressed the UAEFA's support for all the initiatives conducive to developing the football industry in the Asian nations.

Welcoming the Congress, Sheikh Salman said: "Slowly but surely, thanks to the unity of the AFC’s members, Asian football continues to emerge stronger from its darkest hour and now we are well positioned to seize the vast opportunities ahead of us.

"

The AFC President expressed his optimism that Asian football will continue to build on the strong recovery momentum in 2021 and deliver a historic 2022 when the focus of world football is set firmly on the Asian continent.

Sheikh Salman added: "The coming years will be a crucial period for the AFC and its members as Asia will be at the centre of world football."