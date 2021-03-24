Chairman Senate of Pakistan mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) Chairman Senate of Pakistan Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

In his condolence message, Chairman Senate prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him a high position in Jannah and give courage to his family to bear this loss.

Sanjrani said that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid was a true friend and well wisher of Pakistan.

"The people of Pakistan share the grief of the UAE Prime Minister and other members of his family," he continued.