UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority Elected Second Vice President Of ACI Asia Pacific Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:45 PM

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second Vice President of ACI Asia Pacific Region

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) The General Assembly of the Airports Council International, ACI, Asia-Pacific conducted its fifteenth periodic meeting for the first time virtually, where Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, was elected as the Second Vice President of ACI Asia-Pacific Regional Board.

From 2014 until 2019, Ali Salim Al Midfa was elected as a member of the ACI Asia-Pacific Regional Board, represented in two consecutive sessions. The election of Al Midfa, to the position of Second Vice President, is recognition to his efforts made throughout the past years in developing the aviation sector in the Asia-Pacific region, and his achievements and successes at Sharjah Airport, which has become a regional and global station for air travel and cargo industries and has contributed to strengthening logistic and supply chains between regional airports and the world.

Al Midfa during the meeting thanked the previous council members for their contributions during their tenures. He also congratulated the newly elected members of the Council.

Midfa said, "The aviation sector is one of the most important economic pillars contributing to growth and development to the states and regions.

This industry supports both the tourism and business sectors. We are fully confident that, thanks to the support from each government, we will be able to overcome any challenges in the future".

He added, "The next stage requires innovative strategies and mechanisms to lead the air travel sector in order to return to previous levels of activities, while maintaining the highest standards of health and safety protocols for the passengers, employees and all airports customers. The ACI Asia-Pacific Regional board will continue to work with our regional partners in aviation, as well as major airports throughout the region".

ACI Asia-Pacific is one of the five regions of ACI incorporated in Canada, and is based in Hong Kong and represents 114 members operating more than 600 airports in 49 countries and territories.

The council aims to develop a culture of excellence within airports by focusing on internal management and operations, and enhancing relationships with external stakeholders including other airports, general aviation organization and business partners to provide safe and efficient air transport systems.

Related Topics

Election Assembly World Business Canada Sharjah Hong Kong Lead 2019 All From Government Industry Airport

Recent Stories

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

6 minutes ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

21 minutes ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

27 minutes ago

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

52 minutes ago

Darfur war crimes suspect to face ICC judges next ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.