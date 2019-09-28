UrduPoint.com
Chairperson Of Kazakh Senate Receives Amal Al Qubaisi

Chairperson of Kazakh Senate receives Amal Al Qubaisi

NUR SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, was received by Dariga Nazarbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of Kazakhstan, at the headquarters of the senate in Nur Sultan.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the "4th Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments," both sides discussed ways of enhancing their parliamentary cooperation in international events and improving the coordination between their parliaments regarding issues of mutual concern, which are prioritised by both countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and Madiyar Menilbeko, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, as well as several FNC members.

Nazarbayeva welcomed Dr. Al Qubaisi and expressed her happiness at answering the invitation to attend the event, which is being held for the first time in Kazakhstan, with the participation of speakers of international parliaments, global organisations and senior delegations.

Dr. Al Qubaisi stated that the relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan are strong and growing through trade, investment and economic cooperation, adding that in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is continuing to support its historic ties with Kazakhstan.

Nazarbayeva said that the UAE is a key partner of Kazakhstan in several joint projects, especially in the energy sector, and is one of her country’s leading partners in the middle East, due to the work of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of Kazakhstan.

She also praised the UAE's decision to use Kazakhstan as the launching platform of the first space mission involving an Emirati astronaut while wishing that its next space mission will involve the first female Emirati astronaut.

