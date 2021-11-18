Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation to advance local medical research and improve lives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation, announces that the Chalhoub Group, the leading partner for luxury across the middle East since 1955, partners with the Foundation to support in the advancement of local medical research to improve patientsâ€™ lives.

Al Jalila Foundation CEO, Dr Abdulkareem Al Olama, welcomed Patrick Chalhoub, the Group President of the Chalhoub Group, and team of volunteers to the Foundation to tour the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute and learn more about the Foundationâ€™s healthcare programmes.

Patrick Chalhoub thanked Al Jalila Foundation for its humanitarian contributions and for giving Chalhoub Group the opportunity to be part of its mission to make a difference to patientsâ€™ lives.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: "Our investment in medical research reaffirms our commitment to embed research and innovation in the fabric of the nationâ€™s long-term healthcare strategy and to adapt to the changing landscape. We are extremely grateful for our partnership with Chalhoub Group who, like us, believe that investing in medical research is critical to the longevity and sustainability of future generations."

"Medical and scientific advancements can change the course of history for the better, and sustainable funding is vital to developing better treatment options and cures to diseases affecting mankind.

Today, thanks to advances in medical research, people are living longer and healthier lives. With sustainable funding we can respond to the emerging health needs and pursue research opportunities that will make the greatest impact." Dr Abdulkareem continued.

Patrick Chalhoub, President of Chalhoub Group, said: "Impacting the lives of people and communities around is deep-rooted into our values since the Group inception in 1955, it is close to our familyâ€™s heart and part of Chalhoub impact. We are proud to be a key contributor to Al Jalila Foundation, to extend our support for advance local medical research and improve patientsâ€™ lives. Our Chalhoub Impact strategy was created to support our community needs in the regions we operate and will always count on the participation of family members and employees to create a positive impact."

Since its inception in 2013, Al Jalila Foundation has lead opportunities to increase innovative and impactful medical research investing AED 28 million to award 101 research grants and 9 international research fellowships to discover solutions for the regionâ€™s biggest health challenges: cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, mental health and emerging diseases.