Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2023) ISTANBUL, 11th June, 2023 (WAM) – Istanbul Airport broke a world air traffic record Saturday with 1,594 take-offs and landings, thanks to the UEFA Champions League final, according to Türkiye's Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Manchester City beat Inter Milan to win UEFA Champions League title.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Manchester City on winning the title.

Additional scheduled and charter flights had an important role in the record, it said, according to Anadolu Agency.

While the arrival of the fans with scheduled flights continued, many non-scheduled planes departed from Italy and the UK landed at Istanbul Airport.

Private jets also carried passengers from different countries to Istanbul.