Champions League To Resume On August 7

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:45 PM

Champions League to resume on August 7

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) The Champions League and Europa League will be finished in August with ''final eight'' tournaments in Lisbon, Portugal and in cities across Germany, the UEFA said in a statement. The Champions League will resume on August 7.

"The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures," the statement on UEFA's official website read.

"A decision is pending on whether the four remaining round of 16 second legs will take place at the home team''s stadium or in Portugal," it added on uefa.com.

