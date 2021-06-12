UrduPoint.com
Charge D'Affaires Of US Embassy Congratulates UAE On Elected Membership Of UN Security Council, Hails Bilateral Partnership

Sat 12th June 2021 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Sean Murphy, congratulated the UAE on assuming an elected seat on the UN Security Council on January 1, 2022, noting that the UAE and US will continue to work in lockstep to promote peace and security around the world.

"On behalf of the US government and the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, I'd like to congratulate the UAE leadership and people on its elected membership of the UN Security Council," he told Sky news Arabia.

Murphy added that the UAE-US relations have reached their best levels, with both countries working together to promote regional security and create economic prosperity.

He also highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the two nations in terms of cultural and academic exchanges.

"We are proud of our partnership with the UAE in its space exploration programme," he said, adding that the UAE has demonstrated leadership in issues related to peace and security through the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.

