Charitable institutions commended for supporting student education at Zayed University

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2023) Zayed University (ZU) held a special appreciation ceremony to recognise charitable institutions and organisations for their contributions to higher education. Donors were recognised for their ongoing support of students' educational needs.

Among the initiatives supported in the 2022/2023 academic year were monthly stipends for 346 students to cover transportation costs, food, and other necessities, as well as providing 76 students with computers for educational use to support their studies.

The ceremony, which took place at the ZU Dubai campus, was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and President of Zayed University. Al Kaabi expressed her gratitude to the partners from various agencies and institutions, highlighting the importance of their social responsibility towards education and the future of the UAE's youth.

Al Kaabi also expressed her optimism that this system of positive partnership with donors and supporters would extend to support research and study projects for faculty members at the university, thus nurturing and stimulating creative thinking and innovation, in line with the long-term vision of the nation.

Charitable organisations recognised at the ceremony included the Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the Zakat Fund, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Beit Al Khair Society, Al Maktoum Foundation, Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds, and the family of the late Obaid Al Helou.

Khaled Al-Thani, Deputy Secretary-General of the Awqaf and Minors' Funds Management Foundation, expressed his support for the education sector and its commitment to providing assistance to students in need to complete their educational requirements. They both emphasised the importance of supporting education as a fundamental right of children, which in turn will contribute to the development of the nation.

For his part, Mohammed Musabah Ali Dahi, Acting Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said, "Education is an inherent right of our children, and all means must be harnessed, and all challenges must be tackled so that everyone can complete education. Allowing these students to complete the educational process, will, in turn, produce a generation that will contribute fully to the development of our nation.”