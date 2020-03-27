UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Charity Organisations In Dubai Donate AED52 Million To Support Country's Efforts Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Charity organisations in Dubai donate AED52 million to support country's efforts against COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2020) Dubai-based charity organisations have donated a total of AED52 million to support the UAE’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The donation also supports healthcare and educational institutions in the country.

The donation demonstrates the commitment of various stakeholders in the community to aid efforts to fight the global pandemic. The announcement is also in line with the UAE’s efforts to safeguard the health and safety of its citizens, residents and visitors.

The Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department donated a total of AED8 million and an ambulance to support the UAE’s preventive measures against COVID-19.

In another humanitarian contribution, Ibrahim Boumelha, Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment, announced a AED7 million donation and said the Establishment will contribute to covering the costs of critical equipment required in various fields and sectors.

In yet another philanthropic gesture, Dar Al Ber Society announced a AED19 million donation, which includes a AED12 million donation by an Emirati family business group to provide ambulances and medical equipment to the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. As part of this donation Dar Al Ber also contributed AED7 million to support the health sector.

Also joining the contributions was Beit Al Khair Society, which announced a donation of AED10 million to strengthen the capabilities of key sectors to deal with challenges in the current environment, especially the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, Tariq Al Gurg, CEO of Dubai Cares, announced a AED5 million donation to provide 3,200 computers to support the distance learning initiative in Dubai, in coordination with the Dubai education Zone.

The Dubai Charity Association also extended financial support to the preventive efforts undertaken in the country by donating AED3 million to key authorities.

Related Topics

Business Education UAE Dubai Rashid Family Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kunming University of Science and Technology China ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands PPE kits for ..

5 minutes ago

France Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until April 15 ..

5 minutes ago

Vegetable, fruit market timing cut to half

5 minutes ago

Traders, philanthropists urged to ensure provision ..

5 minutes ago

Lockdown continues on 5th day with suspension of n ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.