DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2020) Dubai-based charity organisations have donated a total of AED52 million to support the UAE’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The donation also supports healthcare and educational institutions in the country.

The donation demonstrates the commitment of various stakeholders in the community to aid efforts to fight the global pandemic. The announcement is also in line with the UAE’s efforts to safeguard the health and safety of its citizens, residents and visitors.

The Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department donated a total of AED8 million and an ambulance to support the UAE’s preventive measures against COVID-19.

In another humanitarian contribution, Ibrahim Boumelha, Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment, announced a AED7 million donation and said the Establishment will contribute to covering the costs of critical equipment required in various fields and sectors.

In yet another philanthropic gesture, Dar Al Ber Society announced a AED19 million donation, which includes a AED12 million donation by an Emirati family business group to provide ambulances and medical equipment to the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. As part of this donation Dar Al Ber also contributed AED7 million to support the health sector.

Also joining the contributions was Beit Al Khair Society, which announced a donation of AED10 million to strengthen the capabilities of key sectors to deal with challenges in the current environment, especially the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, Tariq Al Gurg, CEO of Dubai Cares, announced a AED5 million donation to provide 3,200 computers to support the distance learning initiative in Dubai, in coordination with the Dubai education Zone.

The Dubai Charity Association also extended financial support to the preventive efforts undertaken in the country by donating AED3 million to key authorities.