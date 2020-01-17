Chechen Heritage Week to launch in Sharjah this Sunday

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2020) Chechnya will organise a series of cultural activities and events starting Sunday, 19th January 2020, in Sharjah, as part of the 'World Heritage Weeks Programme'.

The event will take place in the presence of Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, SIH, and aims to highlight the culture and values of Chechnya's vast heritage.

The programme is set to take place at the Cultural Heritage Centre - Al Bait Al Gharbi - from 19th to 23rd January, from 17:30 to 22:00. It will provide an insight into the culture, customs and traditions of Chechen, highlighting the various elements of their diverse heritage ranging from folk arts, music and their rich civilisation.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam said the events under World Heritage Week were launched under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of the activities of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, to showcase the heritage of various nations and encourage cultural exchange.

"We are extremely delighted to begin this year by hosting the Republic of Chechen, popularly known for its traditional folktales, vast history and incredibly diverse culture.

Throughout the five-day event, our goal is to provide visitors with a glimpse into everything that forms the essence of the country and helps them embark on a journey to experience the beauty of their culture and heritage."

Some of the activities scheduled to take place at the event include exhibitions showcasing the country’s traditional garments and artefacts. Visitors will also get a taste of the authentic local cuisine, learn how to sculpt on wood and work on creating beautiful pieces of art using stone and plaster. Some lectures focusing on Chechen’s diverse culture and people will also be presented during the event.

A lecture titled, 'Culture, customs and traditions of the Chechen people', is scheduled to take place on 20th January, whereas another lecture titled, 'History of arts and crafts of the Chechen Republic', is to be presented at the SIH on 22nd January.

On the last day, visitors have been invited to attend the Heritage Exhibition of the Republic of Chechen + Traditional Arts (Ansambl Nokhcho), to be held at Al Hisn in Khor Fakkan City.

Through the World Heritage Week, the SIH will impart an important message on the need to exchange knowledge and experiences that could help preserve and further each country’s heritage.