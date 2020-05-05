Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fast for humanity

GROZNY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Ramzan Kadyrov, President of Chechnya, expressed his happiness at the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s announcement that 14th May, 2020, will be a day of prayer, fasting and supplication for humanity.

Kadyrov thanked the committee, as well as Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, for participating in the initiative.

"I am sure that people from various continents and religions will join together on this day to pray to Allah Almighty. We will ask the Creator to help eliminate the pandemic and crisis we are currently facing.

We hope that Allah Almighty will have mercy on us, by uniting us and ironing out the differences that tear us apart," Kadyrov said.

He concluded his statement by stating, "By ending this pandemic, we will become clearer, more rational, more humane and more powerful."

The committee has issued a statement calling on religious leaders and peoples around the world to pray and fast for humanity and make devout supplications to the Almighty to end this pandemic. Pope Francis and Dr. el-Tayeb, along with many religious, political and community personalities announced their participation in the international event.