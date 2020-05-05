UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chechen President Welcomes Initiative To Pray, Fast For Humanity

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:15 PM

Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fast for humanity

GROZNY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Ramzan Kadyrov, President of Chechnya, expressed his happiness at the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s announcement that 14th May, 2020, will be a day of prayer, fasting and supplication for humanity.

Kadyrov thanked the committee, as well as Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, for participating in the initiative.

"I am sure that people from various continents and religions will join together on this day to pray to Allah Almighty. We will ask the Creator to help eliminate the pandemic and crisis we are currently facing.

We hope that Allah Almighty will have mercy on us, by uniting us and ironing out the differences that tear us apart," Kadyrov said.

He concluded his statement by stating, "By ending this pandemic, we will become clearer, more rational, more humane and more powerful."

The committee has issued a statement calling on religious leaders and peoples around the world to pray and fast for humanity and make devout supplications to the Almighty to end this pandemic. Pope Francis and Dr. el-Tayeb, along with many religious, political and community personalities announced their participation in the international event.

Related Topics

World May 2020 National University Prayer Church Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

6 minutes ago

Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address fu ..

21 minutes ago

ADAFSA sets guidelines for reopening fresh food ma ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP launches mobile e-clinic to get children vac ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Council f ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA issues guidelines to prevent spread of COVI ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.