Chief Executive of Hong Kong visits Museum of the Future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, today toured Dubai’s Museum of the Future, as part of an official delegation visit by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China to the UAE.

Lee was received by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF.

In a visit aiming to enhance economic and scientific cooperation between Hong Kong and Dubai, Lee highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange, particularly on the digital and disruptive technologies front, expressing his confidence in fostering mutually beneficial collaboration streams between Dubai and Hong Kong to unlock future projects in robotics, programming, blockchain, artificial intelligence and 3D printing, among other areas of shared interest.

Al Olama said, “The UAE and Hong Kong share a vision that believes in the importance of designing the future and employing innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. This special visit by the Hong Kong leadership marks the beginning of a new phase of joint cooperation between our nations, launched from Dubai’s Museum of the Future, the global headquarters for futurists, experts, and international institutions shaping the future.”

During the tour, Lee was briefed on the museum’s initiatives and objectives, which include providing a global platform for future-driven institutions, while acting as an international think tank to examine current and future challenges.

He also viewed varied potential future scenarios that have been identified by cutting-edge technologies.

On the sidelines of the visit, DFF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, which fosters more than 1,900 startups and technology companies in Hong Kong.

The MoU signing was witnessed by Al Olama, and was signed by SimonChan, Chairman of Cyberport, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF.

The agreement encourages technology companies to expand globally through collaboration and knowledge exchange facilitated by DFF’s reports and whitepapers. DFF will also connect Cyberport startups with entities in Dubai. In addition, DFF will offer a platform for Cyberport startups with viable use-cases on the Metaverse and Web3 applications at the Dubai Metaverse Assembly – a global event bringing together regional and international experts in Dubai to shape the future of the metaverse.

Under the agreement, Cyberport will provide support for Dubai-based companies to establish themselves in Cyberport through entrepreneurship programs, office tenancy and essential business operation support. Cyberport will connect Dubai’s startup ecosystem with the Cyberport Enterprise Network, Cyberport Investor Network, Cyberport Technology Network, Cyberport Professional Network, as well as Cyberport Macro Fund. The company will also provide venue, facilities, operational and marketing support for co-organizing seminars and events aimed at creating an impact and promoting Hong Kong and Dubai.