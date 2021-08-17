Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) MUSCAT, 16th August 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur, Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs, received today Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, who is currently visiting the Sultanate of Oman.

Shihab bin Taimur welcomed Al Rumaithi and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him bilateral ties and ways to enhance military cooperation, in a way that will contribute to the regional stability.

Al Rumaithi also met with Lt.Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Nu'amani, Minister of Royal Office and with Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Omani Sultan Armed Forces and discussed with him means to strengthen historic fraternal relations and cooperation within the GCC joint action.

Al Rumaithi visited the Maritime Security Center in Oman an met with its head Commodore Mansour bin Mohammed al-Kharousi, who briefed him about the Centre's roles and tasks, and the operations against maritime risks, including the search and rescue operations and protection of the marine environment.