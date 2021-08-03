UrduPoint.com

Chief Of Staff Meets Saudi Counterpart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:45 PM

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, today met with General Fayiadh bin Hamed Al Rowaily, Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS).

The meeting, which is part of the visit of a delegation of senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, headed by Lt. General Al Rumaithi, to Saudi Arabia, took place upon the invitation of General Al Rowaily, under the framework of the ongoing defence consultations and coordination between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on several issues of mutual concern.

Al Rumaithi then visited the Joint Forces and the Air Operations Centre of the Arab Coalition Forces in Saudi Arabia, where he was received by Lt. General Turki bin Bandar, Commander of the Royal Air Force, to discuss their cooperation and a number of military issues of mutual concern.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia From Arab

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

48 seconds ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

16 minutes ago
 Pentagon locked down after shooting at subway stat ..

Pentagon locked down after shooting at subway station

5 minutes ago
 Moscow on Situation With Diplomats' Visas in Washi ..

Moscow on Situation With Diplomats' Visas in Washington: US Acting Outside Legal ..

5 minutes ago
 Pentagon Lifts Lockdown After Shooting Incident Re ..

Pentagon Lifts Lockdown After Shooting Incident Reportedly Leaves 1 Dead

5 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound, oil slips as Chinese concerns ling ..

Stocks rebound, oil slips as Chinese concerns linger

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.