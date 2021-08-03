Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, today met with General Fayiadh bin Hamed Al Rowaily, Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS).

The meeting, which is part of the visit of a delegation of senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, headed by Lt. General Al Rumaithi, to Saudi Arabia, took place upon the invitation of General Al Rowaily, under the framework of the ongoing defence consultations and coordination between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on several issues of mutual concern.

Al Rumaithi then visited the Joint Forces and the Air Operations Centre of the Arab Coalition Forces in Saudi Arabia, where he was received by Lt. General Turki bin Bandar, Commander of the Royal Air Force, to discuss their cooperation and a number of military issues of mutual concern.