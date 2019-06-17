UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Staff Of Japan Joint Staff Visits Wahat Al Karama

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 09:00 PM

Chief of Staff of Japan Joint Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Chief of Staff of Japan Joint Staff, Koji Yamazaki, visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Afterwards, Yamazaki went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was terminated by a word written by Chief of Staff of Japan Joint Staff in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed UAE Abu Dhabi Japan Court

Recent Stories

Netanyahu Calls on Global Community to Sanction Ir ..

5 minutes ago

Sotheby's Merges With BidFair USA in Deal Worth $3 ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to facilitate Japanese investors for investme ..

5 minutes ago

Opposition trying to use National Assembly floor t ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Seismologists Suggest Tremors on China-Nor ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh yet to draft policy for Transgender

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.