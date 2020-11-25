Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclusion of "Saif Al Arab" military exercise

ALEXANDRIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, attended the conclusion of the "Saif Al Arab" military exercise, which witnessed the participation of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan and Egypt.

The military exercise, which was held in Egypt’s Northern Region at the Mohamed Naguib Military Base, was organised to support the military cooperation between the armed forces of participating Arab countries, as well as to strengthen their capacities to manage and implement joint combat operations using various modern weaponry.

The exercise aimed to train armed forces personnel to protect the security and stability of the borders of participating countries, as well as in counterterrorism and military knowledge. The participation of the UAE Armed Forces in the exercise is part of its plan to take part in joint military exercises both inside and outside the country.

Lt. General Al Rumaithi met with Lt. General Mahmoud Hegazy, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, during his visit to Egypt.