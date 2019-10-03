UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Staff Of UAE Armed Forces Heads Country’s Delegation At GCC Supreme Military Committee Meeting

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:45 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, headed the UAE delegation at the fourth extraordinary meeting of GCC Supreme Military Committee of Chiefs of Staff.

The meeting, which was held today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the presence of the Commander of the Unified Military Command and the Assistant Secretary-General for Military Affairs, came at the request of the Saudi Armed Forces to discuss and review current regional threats and developments.

The meeting’s participants called for further joint efforts between the armed forces of the GCC countries and expressed their support for the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to defend its territory and the actions taken by any aggrieved GCC countries.

