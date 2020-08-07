UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Staff Of UAE Armed Forces, His Jordanian Counterpart Discuss Military Cooperation

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:45 PM

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces, his Jordanian counterpart discuss military cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2020) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, received the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan, Major General Pilot, Yousef Ahmed Al Hunaiti, and his accompanying delegation currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, Lt.

General Hamad Al Rumaithi welcomed his Jordanian counterpart and praised the good relations between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in various fields, emphasising UAE's keenness to develop military cooperation and exchange experiences.

The two sides also explored prospects for cooperation in military fields, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

More Stories From Middle East

