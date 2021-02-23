Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence ministers visiting IDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a number of guests in separate meetings on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021, currently convening at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The guests welcomed by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi today at his office in IDEX included: Lieutenant General Mohamed Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Minister of Defense and Military Production, Egypt; Lt Gen Nadeem Raza, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Pakistan; Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff, General Berhanu Gula; Bahrain Defense Force's Chief-of-Staff Lt-General Dhiyab bin Saqr Al-Nuaimi; and Lt.

Gen. El Abed Alaoui Bouhamid, Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Air Force.

The meetings addressed ways of further promoting cooperation between the UAE and the respective countries of the guests, at the defence level.