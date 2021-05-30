UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Staff Of UAE Armed Forces Meets Egypt's Air Force Commander

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, today received, Lt. General Pilot Mohammed Abbas Helmy, Commander of the Egyptian Air Force, on the sidelines of his presence at "Zayed 3", the joint military exercise between the ground forces of the UAE and Egypt.

Al Rumaithi welcomed Helmy and the accompanying delegation, and they discussed the UAE-Egyptian military relations and ways to develop them.

They also explored the potential for further cooperation between their countries across defence affairs, exchange of expertise, visits and joint coordination.

