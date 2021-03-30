Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets senior officials in Morocco

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, met with Abdellatif Lodi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in Charge of the National Defence Administration, in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, as part of the official visit of a senior Emirati military delegation to Morocco.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the strong bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as ways of strengthening them in military and defence areas, to meet their aspirations. They then talked about several key Arab and international issues of mutual concern.

Lt. General Al Rumaithi also met with Lt. General Abdelfattah Louarak, Inspector-General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, to discuss the ongoing cooperation between the two countries, especially their military coordination.

Lt. General Al Rumaithi stressed that the visit is part of the efforts aimed at strengthening the relations between the two countries and boosting the military cooperation between the UAE Armed Forces and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces. He also lauded their profound ties and their advancing bilateral relations.