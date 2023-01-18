UrduPoint.com

Chief Of Staff Of UAE Armed Forces Receives French General Delegate For Armaments

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2023) Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, today met with Emmanuel Chiva, General Delegate for Armaments at the French Directorate General of Armaments.

During the meeting, which was held in the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, the two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between the UAE and France in various military and defence fields, and ways to strengthen them to achieve further coordination and joint cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The French General Delegate for Armament also met with Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and discussed with him a number of issues of mutual interests and regional developments.

