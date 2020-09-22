Chief of Staff tours site of UAE-Greece joint military exercises

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, who is currently visiting Greece, today inspected the site of joint military exercises between the UAE and Greek air forces in the Greek island of Crete.

He was received at the site by General Konstantinos Floros, Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, HNDS, and senior Emirati and Greek officers.

Al Rumaithi was briefed on the various stages of the exercises, the training plan and the proposed scenarios.

Later, Al Rumaithi met separately with Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Minister for National Defence of Greece, and his Greek counterpart, General Konstantinos Floros.

The two meetings discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and joint action between the UAE and Greece, particularly in defence and military areas. Also reviewed were topics of mutual interest as well as means to exchange views and to accelerate military coordination and cross visits.

Al Rumaithi also visited the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens and laid a wreath as the band played the national anthems of both countries.