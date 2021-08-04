UrduPoint.com

Chief Of Staff Visits IMCTC

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, accompanied by General Fayiadh bin Hamed Al Rowaily, Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS), visited the headquarters of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) in Riyadh.

The visit is taking place under the framework of exchanging knowledge with the IMCTC.

During the visit, Lt. General Al Rumaithi was briefed about the IMCTC’s work to counter terrorism and extremism, and coordinate the efforts to address terrorist threats around the world.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening the region’s security and stability and combatting the efforts threatening world peace, as well as of continuing this hard work and promoting cooperation.

Lt. General Al Rumaithi then visited several defence companies, including the Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) and Al Salam Aerospace Industries, where he was briefed about their products, which are key to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030.

He was also briefed by the companies about their work in designing, developing, manufacturing, maintaining and repairing advanced defence and aerospace systems and products.

Lt. General Al Rumaithi expressed his admiration at the significant development of Saudi Arabia’s defence and aviation industries, highlighted the importance of supporting the military industry sector, which is witnessing comprehensive progress in both countries.

The sector supports national industries, develops young technical talents and helps protect the national interests of the UAE and Saudi Arabia in terms of diversifying their resources for self-sufficiency, he said in conclusion.

