Chief Rabbi Of Poland Supports Prayer For 'good Of All Humanity'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:30 PM

Chief Rabbi of Poland supports prayer for 'good of all humanity'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) The Chief Rabbi of Poland, Michael Schudrich, has affirmed his support for the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity's call on religious leaders and faithful around the world to a day of fasting, prayers and supplications for the good of all humanity on Thursday May, 14, for an end to the novel coronavirus.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity issued a statement calling for the prayer in 14 languages, Arabic, English, Chinese, Spanish, German, Italian, Persian, Hebrew, Turkish, urdu, Pashto, Swahili, Indonesian and French.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity seeks to bring humanity together in prayer on Thursday, May 14, in what will be the largest gathering of humanity for one goal. The event will be accompanied by unprecedented media coverage, through the Committee’s social media accounts with two hashtags in Arabic and English, #صلاة_من_أجل_الإنسانية and #PrayForHumanity to allow people to interact and share their videos, photos and posts.

