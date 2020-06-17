Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialised remote consultations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) In line with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s continued precautionary measures and business sustainability of the judicial processes, the Child Visitation Center provides a psychological and social counseling service within the special services programme.

The programme aims to contribute to solving the problems and negative effects of divorce, through video communication with families, providing psychological and social support to help them overcome challenges, thereby contributing to the mental health of the children under custody.

This comes within the framework of the great attention given by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to ensure that the rights of children are protected and not compromised, in order to achieve the right upbringing that benefits society segments.

The ADJD allows the application of the psychological and social counseling service through the smart applications, to all the customers of the visitation center in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, to reflect its community role and efforts to enable the family to achieve family balance, which saves the family members.

The importance of the consulting program, achieves the strategic directions of the ADJD in the maintenance of rights and contribute to the stability and security of the society, through using of scientific methods to study, diagnose and solve family problems, and to develop appropriate treatment plans according to the individuality of each case, by specialists in giving educational support to parents and children while providing a safe way to face social problems and family crises and deal with them in complete secrecy, in order to achieve the desired goals.

The programme also supports the social and psychological stability of children under custody by focusing on their mental health, continuing communication with their families, developing appropriate educational, behavioral and therapeutic plans for the child under custody, providing psychological and moral support to parents to overcome problems, and co-operation for the benefit of children, as well as qualifying them to adapt to current circumstances and positively strengthening the effective parenting relationship.