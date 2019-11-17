UrduPoint.com
Children Create Inspiring Artistic Mosaic Portrait To Celebrate Tolerance

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 03:45 PM

Children create inspiring artistic mosaic portrait to celebrate tolerance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, organised a workshop to mark "The International Day For Tolerance", which is commemorated annually on 16th November, involving children from across the world creating an inspiring artistic mosaic portrait that embodies the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque's message of tolerance to the world, and represents the late founder as a universal symbol of unlimited giving and tolerance.

"The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque continues to maintain its position as a leading cultural destination through its message that emanates from the aspirations of the nation's late leader and father Sheikh Zayed, who sought to create a cultural platform that promotes moderation, and establishes the notion of tolerance that has become one of the most prominent features of this grand edifice, that receives visitors of all faiths from across the globe throughout the year," said Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Chairman of SZGMC's board of Trustees.

Sultan Dahi Al Hemeiri, Deputy Chairman of the SZGMC's Board of Trustees, added, "The SZGMC has achieved many glowing accomplishments, given its status as a prominent cultural centre that promotes noble human values.

It has received many awards, such as the 'UAE Pioneer' Award, and 'The Arab Social Media Influencers Summit' Award, in the category of 'Tolerance', besides topping the list of TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for Destinations. The centre is proud of these achievements, as well as the tremendous national responsibility bestowed on it to highlight the noble concepts and values that were inspired by the teachings of our Islamic religion, and the rich legacy of the nation's late Founding Father."

The workshop was supervised by Italian artist Lorenzo, who contributed to the marble and mosaic installations at the mosque during the stages of construction. The workshop also saw a special cultural tour led by the centre's cultural tour specialist, during which the children were introduced to the aesthetics and unique features of the mosque, which reflect the richness and diversity of the vast Islamic civilisation and its arts.

