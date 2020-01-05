Children of determination to receive boxing training in first-of-its-kind initiative

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2020) DUBAI, 5th January, 2020 (WAM) – In a press conference on Friday, 3rd January, 2020, national and international celebrities converged to announce the launch of the UAE’s first-of-its-kind initiative, "Boxing with Determination", which will see children of determination receive training in boxing, a sport that will help build their motor skills and confidence.

The initiative is a collaboration between Warehouse Gym the pioneers of boxing in the UAE, and Rise Events, UAE's first-ever events company to cater to young People of Determination, in cooperation with WBC Cares, UK, which will oversee the training programme.

Speaking at the press conference, former world title contender and retired British heavyweight champion Scott Welch, who also runs WBC Cares, said, "Having been part of WBC Cares in the UK, where I have taught boxing to many People of Determination, I have learnt that they are always willing to push the envelope and reach for the stars. Giving them a platform to test their skills and abilities will encourage them to find their feet and help them interact smoothly with people around them."

Other attendees included the UAE’s first female boxer, Fahima Falaknaz; two-time national UAE boxing champions, Sultan Alnuaimi and Fahad Al Bloushi; internationally acclaimed motivational speaker and trainer Spencer Lodge; and paediatric dentist, Dr.

Yasmin Kottait.

Popular influencers, Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Al Ameri, were also present.

Regarding the initiative, the professional boxing coach and head boxing coach at Warehouse Gym, Shaz Janab said, "While running through boxing classes at Warehouse Gym, I have seen how boxing massively changes children’s personalities in a positive way, such as introverted and bullied children gain self-confidence, discipline and faith in themselves. We hope other gyms will also open their doors to children of determination."

Also speaking at the press conference, Falaknaz said, "It is important that young People of Determination work towards developing their motor skills, and in this regard, boxing is a great starting point. It helps them build their focus mentally and physically, develop their competitive spirit and pushes them to aim for higher goals through the medium of sport."

Boxing training will be held at Warehouse Gym in Dubai, and further details of the initiative will be announced in the near future.