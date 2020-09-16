Children of UAE Frontline Healthcare Heroes eligible for full scholarships in new programme ‘Hayyakum’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) Under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and overseen by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Frontline Heroes Office launched "Hayyakum," an initiative that will provide scholarships for children of frontline healthcare professionals to attend public schools across the UAE.

"Hayyakum" aims not only to provide the children of frontline healthcare professionals with access to high-quality education but also to alleviate the financial stress faced by many frontline healthcare professionals with the payment of tuition fees, ultimately encouraging the long-term retention of frontline healthcare professionals.

So far, 1,850 children of frontline healthcare professionals have received the scholarships, which will commence this academic year and run until the year of graduation from high school. Applications for this academic year close on 30th September. It also covers the cost of tuition, laptops and transportation.

This initiative is part of a wider collaborative framework between the Ministry of Education and the Frontline Heroes Office to ensure sustainable funding for the scholarship and also launch and implement other education-focused initiatives to benefit children of frontline professionals.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of the Frontline Heroes Office, expressed his gratitude to the staff who have placed the health and safety of people ahead of their own.

"We, at the Frontline Heroes Office, hope to provide the same level of support and compassion that those on the frontline have provided to millions of people across our nation. We wish their children every success as they embark upon a new school year and we look forward to watching them follow in their parents’ footsteps to become outstanding members of society."

Sheikh Sultan expressed his deep thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his dedicated support and appreciation to all frontline heroes and caring for their needs and families in these challenging times.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education said, "The Ministry on Education seeks, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to directly provide educational support for the children of frontline healthcare professionals so they can continue their invaluable and noble work."

He continued, "This initiative is a true example of our community solidarity, reflecting the inspirational human-centric path created by our leadership and Founding Fathers allowing us to strengthen the bonds of harmony between each individual living across the Emirates."

The Frontline Heroes Office was established in July 2020 by decree of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is under the direction of the Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.

The Frontline Heroes Office will support a comprehensive range of frontline professionals, including medical and non-medical staff working in the health sector, such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, cleaning and services personnel, as well as protection and prevention workers, security and emergency workers, and sanitisation workers.