Children Set To Unleash Creativity At MAKTABA Winter Camp Across Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) MAKTABA, the library management section of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is bringing back its popular MAKTABA Winter Camp this month.

The programme, which will take place from 18th to 25th December at MAKTABA branches across Abu Dhabi, features a packed schedule of entertaining and educational activities tailored for children aged 7 to 12. The Camp will help children enjoy a productive winter vacation, unleashing their creativity as well as honing their reading, writing and artistic skills.

Shaikha Mohamed Almehairi, Library Management Department Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "A core aspect of MAKTABA’s strategy is to organise effective programmes and activities to inspire children to acquire knowledge and learn new skills. Our annual Winter Camp is hugely popular and its return this year is very welcome. We look forward to seeing the roster of fun and educational workshops and activities enhance participants’ intellectual capabilities and spur their creative potential."

Several of the Winter Camp workshops focus on the importance of reading in different cultures. The ‘Hakawati’ workshop involves tales and lessons related to cultural heritage, whereas the ‘Meet the Author’ workshop features a story inspired by folklore from the Asir region in southern Saudi Arabia.

‘Rebuild Your Reading Habit’ will present simple steps that help little ones form long-term reading habits.

MAKTABA Winter Camp also includes sessions that encourage children to use their creative and artistic skills. Participants can learn how to make candles, craft ‘alien characters’ using wool balls in the ‘Alien Creation’ workshop, and make a unique artistic creation using cotton and watercolours in the ‘Butterfly Painting’ workshop. The ‘Zine Workshop’ will teach little ones how to make a self-produced publication that consists of drawings, writings, collages, photos or clipart.

In an SMS and email-dominated world, the ‘Letters’ workshop will explore the differences between paper and electronic correspondence, teaching them how to write and decorate physical letters, as well as how to mail them. ‘Brush Lettering’ will help children practice their brush control to create various letters and shapes, while the ‘Bookmark Making’ workshop will see participants make customised bookmarks to take home.

All MAKTABA Winter Camp programmes will start at 4 pm each day (except Friday) and will be held at the MAKTABA branches of Al Wathba Library, Al Bahia Library, Khalifa Park Library, Al Marfa Library and Zayed Central Library.

