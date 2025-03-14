Children True Wealth Of Nation: Minister Of Health
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 03:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, said that Emirati Children's Day is more than a national occasion – it is a celebration of a sustainable vision and a continued commitment to empowering the next generation of the UAE.
This occasion, Al Owais said, reflects the country's long-standing approach, prioritising human development as a core principle guiding all national strategies. Supporting children always comes first, the minister said, as they represent the true wealth of the nation.
In statements marking Emirati Children's Day, observed annually on 15th March, he noted that this year's theme, "The Right to Identity and National Culture," aligns perfectly with the objectives of the "Year of Community", which aims to strengthen social ties and preserve cultural heritage across generations.
"Every child deserves to grow up with a strong sense of belonging – to know where they come from and to take pride in their roots," he said. "Culture isn't just tradition, it's identity, memory, and the bridge between generations."
He emphasised that the UAE has developed an integrated system that provides an environment where children feel safe, supported, and inspired.
