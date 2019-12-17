ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has received six initiatives pertaining to environmental protection.

The initiatives were presented to Dr. Al Zeyoudi from members of the Children's Advisory Council during his meeting with Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, at the headquarters of the Council and in the presence of its members.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said that protecting the environment and preserving the sustainability of its natural resources comes at the forefront of the UAE’s efforts to help ensure a more sustainable future for the coming generations as the country presents a regional and global model in environmental action.

He added, "The Ministry is working diligently to spread environmental awareness among all groups of society with the aim of preserving our environmental legacies, based on the directives of the country's leadership. It welcomes all initiatives and ideas aimed at protecting the environment and its sustainability, as part of its efforts to promote environmental thought, awareness and education among school students and members of the community.

For her part, Al Falasi asserted that the Children's Advisory Council has become a platform in which children can express their interests and ambitions and put them before the community. She stated that the members of the council are visiting a number of ministries and institutions in the country in order to inform their officials about the tasks performed by the council and the future aspirations of its members.

She said that children have a role in the country's development process, noting that the Council's members are always expressing their thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her endless support to them.

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood mentioned that the six initiatives presented by the members of the Children's Advisory Council to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment relate to the child's future aspirations.