Children's City Launches 'My National Tree' Competition

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 03:30 PM

Children's City launches 'My National Tree' competition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The Children's City of Dubai Municipality is launching 'My National Tree' competition for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years to ensure their participation, educate them, and introduce them to the Ghaff tree and the importance of preserving it in the local environment.

Children will be able to participate by making a 60-second video standing adjacent to a beautiful Ghaff tree explaining how important is the conservation of these trees and their proliferation and the many benefits and history associated with the legacy of the ancient UAE.

The participant should publish the video on social networking sites and give hashtag #my­_national tree_childrencity. To know the terms and conditions participants can visit www.childrecnity.ae. Entries will be received from this month until 21st November, 2019. The winners will receive valuable prizes, and all participants will receive a certificate of thanks and appreciation for their efforts.

"In line with the initiative of our wise leadership to adopt 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance', and to choose the leaves of Ghaff tree as a symbol of tolerance and patriotism, we in Dubai Municipality, especially the Children's City, takes up our role today to educate and establish all our national principles in children's minds," said Nyla Al Mansouri, Head of Children’s City.

"We ensure that we do not cut off our connection to the Ghaff tree, plant, and water it in the environment and areas conducive to its growth and adaptation. The shortest way to promote these concepts is by launching initiatives and competitions, which makes children enthusiastic to participate and chant its benefits so that it remains engrained in their minds for a long time," she added.

